Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $9.14 million and $364,682.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.57 or 0.02588272 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00067671 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,563,914 coins and its circulating supply is 78,563,809 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

