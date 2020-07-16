Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th.

Methode Electronics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 120.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Methode Electronics has a payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.30. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.05 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

MEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

