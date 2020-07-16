Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,623 shares during the period. Methode Electronics makes up 2.2% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.42% of Methode Electronics worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 181.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 68,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,394. Methode Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEI. TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

