Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,300,000 after purchasing an additional 132,052 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

NYSE MET traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.62. 3,240,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,288,587. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

