Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives €10.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.20 ($11.46).

B4B3 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Independent Research set a €8.30 ($9.33) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.80 ($11.01) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.55) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €8.66 ($9.73) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.21. Metro has a one year low of €7.26 ($8.16) and a one year high of €14.30 ($16.07).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

