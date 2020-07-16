MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Receives $42.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MGPI stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 2.41. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 13,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $482,817.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,302.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,610 shares of company stock worth $1,722,013. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 180.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 47,185 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

