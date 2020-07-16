Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $240.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $200.00.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.58.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $208.04 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,577.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.