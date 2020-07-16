Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,986. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Schultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $88,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,960 shares of company stock worth $373,677 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,570,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 77,760 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,545. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $310.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $29.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.76 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

