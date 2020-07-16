MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.52 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.48 or 0.00168081 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $160.37 million and $1.52 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00774753 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010969 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002695 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000728 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,590,787 coins and its circulating supply is 10,359,524 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

