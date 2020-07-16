Mirai Price Tops $0.0017 (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. Mirai has a total market capitalization of $5,968.53 and $157.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirai coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Mirai has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00391374 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024517 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014841 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019915 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003356 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003862 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Mirai

Mirai is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks . Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

