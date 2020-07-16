MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 126.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 89.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 163.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $584,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI traded up $2.71 on Wednesday, hitting $116.27. 8,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,421. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.11. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $122.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $535.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.64%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

