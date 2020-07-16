MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $1.66 on Major Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. MonaCoin has a market cap of $109.23 million and $2.26 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00018230 BTC on exchanges including Fisco, Bitbank, Bleutrade and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,115.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.30 or 0.02559437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.64 or 0.02442473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00460670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00756623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00066086 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00640303 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fisco, Bitbank, Bittrex, Upbit, Zaif, Livecoin, QBTC, CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.