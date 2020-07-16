Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84, Briefing.com reports. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

