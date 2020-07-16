Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,556,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,815,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

