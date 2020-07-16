MS International plc (LON:MSI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75

MS International plc (LON:MSI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This is a positive change from MS International’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:MSI opened at GBX 130 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. MS International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216 ($2.66). The stock has a market cap of $21.78 million and a PE ratio of -8.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 144.80.

MS International (LON:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported GBX (15.10) (($0.19)) earnings per share for the quarter.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Petrol Station Branding divisions. The company offers defense equipment and open die forgings.

