Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Mymetics Corp (OTCMKTS:MYMX) shares fell 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.05, 231,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 83% from the average session volume of 126,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on developing vaccines for infectious diseases primarily in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, chikungunya, herpes simplex virus, and the respiratory syncitial virus (RSV) vaccine.

