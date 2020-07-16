MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

MYRG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of MYRG traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.16. 46,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $497.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.79.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $518.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.66 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Analysts predict that MYR Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in MYR Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in MYR Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.