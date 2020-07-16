NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD Declares Dividend of $0.01 (LON:NBLU)

NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBLU) announced a dividend on Monday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD stock opened at GBX 0.86 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.84. NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD has a twelve month low of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.96 ($0.01).

Get NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD alerts:

NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD Company Profile

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB GBL/NPV VTG FPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.