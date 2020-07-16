NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd (LON:NBLS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.85

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd (LON:NBLS) declared a dividend on Monday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund stock opened at GBX 81.20 ($1.00) on Wednesday. NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 50 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.46 ($1.15). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.52.

About NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

