NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd (LON:NBLS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.85

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd (LON:NBLS) declared a dividend on Monday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund stock opened at GBX 81.20 ($1.00) on Wednesday. NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 50 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.46 ($1.15). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.52.
About NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund
Read More: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.