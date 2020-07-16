New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 532.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total transaction of $17,760,171.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,234 shares of company stock worth $97,080,132. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $312.97. The company had a trading volume of 944,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,436. The company has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.00. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.