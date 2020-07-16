New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 12,400 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 48,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,316. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

