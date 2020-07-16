New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 2,250 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 112,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.0% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.04.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,536. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.15. The stock has a market cap of $148.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.12 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

