New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 2,250 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,046 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,707. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,455,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.77.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

