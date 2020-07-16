New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 5,800 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Lumentum by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Lumentum by 14,566.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.77. 939,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,979. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.64.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $235,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,564,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $2,158,373. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

