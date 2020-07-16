New England Research & Management Inc. Buys New Shares in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,761,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $69,343,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,995,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,106 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,367,000 after buying an additional 1,223,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,357,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,646,000 after buying an additional 605,528 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FLIR traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $42.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.57. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

