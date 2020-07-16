New England Research & Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 275.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Qorvo by 32.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,640,461.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,993 shares in the company, valued at $16,472,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $226,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,786.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,877 shares of company stock worth $3,409,446. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.