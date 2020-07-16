New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 65,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 30,755 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 183,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $518,833.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,853 shares in the company, valued at $850,725.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,880 shares of company stock worth $3,313,769. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $33.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

MRVL traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.78. 4,346,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,443,402. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

