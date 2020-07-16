New England Research & Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $2,161,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Cfra dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Argus dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.25. 12,739,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,815,887. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.24.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

