New England Research & Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Shares of NYSE J traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.37. 763,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Engineering has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

