New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,168,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,718,000 after acquiring an additional 387,556 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 93.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,000,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,658,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,785,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 207,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $36.54. 6,096,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,405,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

