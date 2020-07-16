New England Research & Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.5% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1,645.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,079,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after buying an additional 1,960,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,818,000 after buying an additional 33,399 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 861,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 808,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,550,000 after buying an additional 16,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after buying an additional 76,080 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WASH. Compass Point upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

WASH stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.45. 55,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,752. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $516.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.13 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 12.72%. On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.