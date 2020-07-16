New England Research & Management Inc. Has $396,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.32.

NYSE CFG traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.86. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $307,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

