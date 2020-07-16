New England Research & Management Inc. Has $935,000 Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 164.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth $35,762,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 606,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,048,000 after purchasing an additional 191,063 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $8,281,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $7,573,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $6,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $3.04 on Wednesday, hitting $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 365,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,370. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $138,518.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

