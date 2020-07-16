New England Research & Management Inc. Increases Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in SYSCO by 41.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,755,000 after buying an additional 7,816,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,942,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in SYSCO by 66.7% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,500,000 after buying an additional 4,564,387 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in SYSCO during the first quarter worth approximately $169,106,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in SYSCO by 61.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,972,000 after buying an additional 2,353,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,952. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.59. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

