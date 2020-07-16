New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,898,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,048,867. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $82.05.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

