New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $513,000 in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 18.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Stephens cut Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

NASDAQ:PPC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.47. 534,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,127. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $33.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

