New England Research & Management Inc. Lowers Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $257,271,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 653.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,315 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,099,000 after purchasing an additional 783,528 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $36,706,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 616,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

NYSE TSN traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,545. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

