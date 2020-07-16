New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 25.4% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $80,163,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 362.0% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 526,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,681 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $21,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 260.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 429,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 310,525 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.85. 237,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,117. Oshkosh Corp has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

