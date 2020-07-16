New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNE. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sony by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 748,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,281,000 after purchasing an additional 536,237 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sony by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 793,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 500,245 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sony by 5,797.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 432,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,583,000 after purchasing an additional 424,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sony by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,582,000 after purchasing an additional 402,808 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Sony by 3,265.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 336,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 326,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNE. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Macquarie cut Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sony in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of SNE traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.83. 1,542,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.82. Sony Corp has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $76.64. The company has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

