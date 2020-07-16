New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 11,775 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 967.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,548,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934,789 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,063,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,880,000 after acquiring an additional 131,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,338,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,315,000 after acquiring an additional 72,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,248,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,659,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,061 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Wayne Yu sold 2,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $115,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,839,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,426.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,035 shares of company stock worth $13,309,714. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.42. 730,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $44.71. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

