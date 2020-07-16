New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 1,320 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:QSR traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. Argus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $2,148,149.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

