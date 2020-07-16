New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,053,000 after purchasing an additional 766,608 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,529,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,275,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,194,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,684,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,816,000 after acquiring an additional 380,018 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $1,132,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,493,677.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,092 shares of company stock worth $5,882,570. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.87. 343,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

