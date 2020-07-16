New England Research & Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Brooks Automation comprises approximately 1.0% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 5,183.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,265,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,688. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.49. 188,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,993. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.49. Brooks Automation, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.27 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.96% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.