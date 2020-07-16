New England Research & Management Inc. Reduces Position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Century Bancorp worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CNBKA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 7,176 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.50 per share, for a total transaction of $513,084.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 807,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,706,720.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 900 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.58 per share, with a total value of $50,922.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 776,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,946,308.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 30,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,825 over the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNBKA traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.10. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $93.49.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNBKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.