New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.7% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $142.45. The stock had a trading volume of 890,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

