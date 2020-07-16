New England Research & Management Inc. Takes $348,000 Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,390,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth about $3,423,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMWD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

NASDAQ AMWD traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.70. 89,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,378. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $117.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.39.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

