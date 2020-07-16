New England Research & Management Inc. Takes Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 463.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,279,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,540,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,572,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,156,000 after acquiring an additional 539,597 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,351,000 after acquiring an additional 353,980 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 729,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,457,000 after acquiring an additional 286,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.17. 286,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,020. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.11 and a 1-year high of $164.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 310.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 47,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total value of $7,591,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,290.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 21,971 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,075,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,563 shares of company stock valued at $26,840,882. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.