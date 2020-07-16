New England Research & Management Inc. Takes Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,075 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,338 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,729 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $822,798.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,028,499.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $899,813.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,415. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.15.

Shares of CTXS traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.02. 724,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $155.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.80.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

