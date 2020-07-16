New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Position Lessened by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,699,000 after buying an additional 401,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,413,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,384,000 after acquiring an additional 707,791 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,532,000 after acquiring an additional 240,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 152,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,266,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,022,000 after purchasing an additional 164,504 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NJR stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.16. 258,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,439. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.30. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.60 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on NJR. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

