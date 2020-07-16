New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NJR. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $50.62.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.60 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Jersey Resources (NJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.